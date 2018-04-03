Under: No regrets choosing Roma over City

Cengiz Under believes he made the correct decision to join Roma over Manchester City, after rejecting the advances of the Premier League champions-elect.

The 20-year-old winger enjoyed a breakout season in the Turkish Super Lig with Basaksehir and earned his first call-up to the senior national team in 2016.

After scoring seven league goals in his debut campaign, Under was courted by City boss Pep Guardiola, who was looking to replace Jesus Navas.

However, the youngster was attracted by the project in Rome and opted to sign for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side instead.

The departure of Mohamed Salah to Liverpool has given Under more opportunities in the first team and he’s settled in nicely at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring five goals in 21 Serie A appearances.

“I received an offer from Manchester City, but I did not agree,” the Turkey international told Spor Arena.

“There was the project in Rome, and the attitude of the club and the coach was important to me. Then, with the sale of Salah, the team has become more suited to my characteristics.

“Di Francesco gives all players a chance, trusts them and keeps on encouraging them. He always wants the best in training and we have a good relationship.

“The biggest problem was the language, now things are better and I’m more sociable.”