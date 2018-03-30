Pirlo: Milan jersey was special to me

Italy legend Andrea Pirlo has reflected on his time at AC Milan and Juventus, ahead of the Serie A sides’ clash in Turin on Saturday.

Pirlo spent 10 years at the Rossoneri and won numerous titles during that time. The midfielder won two Scudetti, two UEFA Champions League titles, and a Coppa Italia trophy with Milan.

“The Milan jersey was something special for me, prestigious, as it was my first real experience as a regular at the highest level,” Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia.

“I remained with the Rossoneri for 10 years and was fortunate enough to win practically everything. I will always remain grateful to this jersey.”

The 38-year-old joined Juventus in 2011 and went on to win four Scudetti with the Bianconeri and a Coppa Italia title, before leaving for New York City FC where he retired from football in January this year.

He added: “Juventus represented a redress for me after a difficult period. I arrived at a well-run club that had a real hunger for success. After 10 years at Milan, I needed new motivation.”