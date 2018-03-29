AC Milan sporting director hints at new Gattuso deal

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has dropped a major hint that the club is about to offer caretaker boss Gennaro Gattuso a new contract.

“We are closing on Easter and are preparing a gift,” Mirabelli said, according to Goal. “We could find Gattuso’s contract renewal inside our Easter egg. I don’t think there will be any issues.

“I’ve been telling you for some time, although perhaps you only know him as a player, that Gattuso will be one of the most important coaches of the next few years, so it’s only right that Milan keep hold of him.

“We are working to start a new era with Gattuso because we believe he is the right coach for a Milan that must be a protagonist over the next few years.

“The important thing is that it’ll be done, not the timing, as we all want it.”

Gattuso was appointed in late November as a replacement for Vicenzo Montella. The former Rossoneri midfield stalwart has since steadied the ship of a club which was falling into crisis despite having spent over £210million in the off-season transfer window.

They currently sit sixth in Serie A, but on the brink of silverware, as their semi-final win over Lazio secured qualification for a Coppa Italia final showdown with Juventus.