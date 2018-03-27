Allegri happy to remain with Juventus

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says he happy to remain in Turin but knows his future is tied to results.

Allegri was awarded the Panchina d’Oro award for the best tactician over the course of the 2016/17 Serie A season as he led his team to their sixth consecutive Scudetto.

Un enorme grazie ai colleghi che mi hanno votato. E grazie ovviamente alla società e ai ragazzi, che rendono possibile ogni successo! pic.twitter.com/nR1SRkA5Wx — Massimiliano Allegri (@OfficialAllegri) March 26, 2018

This season’s Serie A title race, sees Juve and Napoli go head-to-head for the silverware with Juve enjoying a two-point lead over the Partenopei, who are led by veteran manager Maurizio Sarri.

After being linked with potential jobs at both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, the 50-year-old said he has no intention of leaving his present position.

“Everything is tied to results,” Allegri told Premium Sport.

“If you win you’re good, if you lose you’re less good. I have a contract until 2020 and I’m happy here.”

Apart from being on track for Serie A success, Juve has a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final against titleholders Real Madrid to look forward to in the coming weeks.