Joao Pedro banned for doping in Italy

Cagliari playmaker Joao Pedro has been issued with a provisional ban by Italy's national anti-doping agency NADO for failing a drugs test.

The Brazilian has helped the Rossoblu keep their heads above water this season with five goals in 19 Serie A appearances, which saw him often wearing the armband.

However, Joao Pedro, who turned 26 on Friday, received an unwelcome birthday present with news he had tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide after the goalless draw with Sassuolo on February 11.

He is the second player in Italy's top flight to fall foul of NADO, after Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni was handed a one-year suspension having tested positive for banned anabolic steroid clostebol following a 1-0 defeat to Torino on September 10.

A statement from NADO read: "The first section of the TNA (national anti-doping court), in accepting the petition proposed by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office, has proceeded to suspend Joao Pedro Gerardino Dos Santos Galvao, who was found positive for the substance hydrochlorothiazide following a check made by NADO Italia at the end of the Serie A match between Cagliari and Sassuolo on February 11, 2018."