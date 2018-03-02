Juventus would delight in signing Can

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that the Serie A champions would love to add Liverpool midfielder Emre Can to their side in the off-season.

Can’s contract at the Reds is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, making him a free agent, and the Bianconeri are among the clubs eyeing a move for the Germany international.

However, Marotta admits it may be difficult to clinch a deal for Can, considering the fierce competition they may face from other top clubs in Europe.

Marotta stated at the 2018 Piedmontese Sports Awards: “Emre Can is one of the most desirable players, for his ability and also because he’ll be a free agent in June.

“It’s normal that (his) situation has attracted a number of suitors for him as a player.

“We’re doing, and we have done our path. We know there are other clubs competing for him and these clubs are definitely among the best in the world.

“The fact remains that, as I always say, a player’s destiny is in his head. If he decides to come to Turin with Juventus we’ll be happy. If he decides to join another team, then we’ll exploit another opportunity.”