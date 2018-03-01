Allegri delight at fourth final

Massimiliano Allegri praised his players as Juventus reached their fourth consecutive Coppa Italia final with a 2-0 aggregate win over Atalanta.

Miralem Pjanic scored the only goal of the game, from the penalty spot on 75 minutes at the Allianz Stadium to add to Gonzalo Higuain’s solitary goal in the first leg.

With the league title still very much up for grabs, with Juve second in Serie A just four points behind leaders Napoli, Allegri was, however, quick to turn his attention to the upcoming clash with Lazio on Saturday.

The Serie A champions are also still in the Champions League and drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in their last 16 first leg.

After the game, Allegri said: “All credit to the lads because we’ve achieved our target of reaching the final and we’re still in the running on all three fronts.

“Now we have to focus on the league because we head to Rome on Friday. After that, we’ll try to make sure we’re in the best shape possible for London.

“We had a few difficulties early on in the game, especially in closing down in the wide areas. They were feeding the ball in between the lines and we weren’t able to cut out the passes.

“We’d planned to play off the centre-forward because we knew Atalanta would man-mark in midfield so we had to move around a lot.

He added: “We must switch our attention back to Serie A now. Then we’ll go to London for a match that is definitely not an obsession. It’s a big stage we’re playing on and we want to show Europe what we can do.”