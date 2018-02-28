Peruzzi: Milan will be tough to beat

Lazio manager Angelo Peruzzi has warned the team against overconfidence ahead of their Coppa Italia semi-final second-leg clash with AC Milan.

Le Aquile will host the I Rossoneri on Wednesday night after the first leg finished 0-0 in Milan on January 31. The home advantage should make Lazio favourites, but Peruzzi is wary of Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

“We expect a very important match on Wednesday. Milan are in form and it won’t be easy,” he told LaLazioSiamoNoi.it.

“They have important players, they’re not a small team. They’ve spent a lot, but they already had excellent players. Still, we can reach the Final.”

Lazio is also part of a battle for a top-four finish in Serie A. They currently sit third but are only one point clear of fourth-placed Inter and two above AS Roma in fifth.

“Anything’s possible, there are still so many matches left to play, many of them direct confrontations,” he added.

“We’ll try to go as far as possible on all fronts. After that, we’ll see where we finish. Predictions on how we’ll fare? I don’t like making predictions, we’ll see game by game.