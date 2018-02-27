Sarri: Napoli almost perfect in Cagliari rout

Maurizio Sarri lauded what seemed like a perfect performance on Sunday as Napoli thrashed Cagliari 5-0 at the Sardegna Arena.

The Partenopei remain top of the Serie A standings on 69 points – Juventus are four points behind with a game in hand – after Marek Hamsik, Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, and Mario Rui all found the net.

"Where to improve such a beautiful game?" Sarri told Premium Sport. "Surely we will find some movement to improve even in a game like this, which seems to be perfect: there is always something to improve.

"A Juventus fan says we will win the Scudetto because we deserve it? I hope he is right, but let's not forget that the Bianconeri are a very strong team, which has infinite resources.

"I hope to reach 100 points, but for us it would be unknown terrain: we do not know if we can get there."