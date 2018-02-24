Juventus provide update on injured stars

Juventus manager Max Allegri believes winger Federico Bernardeschi may require surgery while striker Gonzalo Higuain is likely to miss Sunday's Serie A clash with Atalanta.

Bernardeschi picked up a serious injury in last week's 1-0 victory over Torino when he sprained his knee and ankle in that encounter. As such, the swelling is such that it is yet to be determined whether he should go under the knife.

Allegri told reporters: "Bernardeschi will be revaluated in 20 days. If by that time the conservative treatment has not had the desired effect, we'll see if he needs an operation. Unfortunately, that is the situation with Federico."

Meanwhile, Higuain picked up a knock in the same game and did not train with the squad this past week. The 50-year-old added: "Higuain got this knock to the ankle last week, he hasn't trained since and only worked separately from the squad, so it's very unlikely he'll be able to play tomorrow."

A number of other stars are also in question and the Bianconeri boss provided an update as to their progress, saying: "Blaise Matuidi and Mario Mandzukic are available.

"Mattia De Sciglio has a problem with his adductor muscle and will be re-evaluated next week. Juan Cuadrado is working, but still a long way off his comeback."

In addition, key forward Paulo Dybala is also a doubt with a thigh problem and Allegri shed light on the 24-year-old: "I tried him out as a centre-forward yesterday, but I need to evaluate it.

"(It's) because we've got four games coming up: tomorrow, then Wednesday in the Coppa Italia, Saturday Lazio and the following Wednesday Tottenham (Hotspur).

"It's unthinkable that Dybala could be ready after 40-45 days out to play 90 minutes in all three games. He played around half-a-hour against Torino, so it's about finding the right fitness levels in a decisive moment of the season."