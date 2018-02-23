Gattuso eager to continue as Milan boss

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso says he would be honoured to continue as Rossoneri boss past the end of the season, after an impressive start to his tenure.

Gattuso led Milan into the last-16 of the Europa League on Thursday after beating Lodogorets 1-0 for a 4-0 aggregate victory. The win also extended the team’s unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 games.

The 40-year-old took over as Milan manager in November, after the sacking of Vincenzo Montella, and was considered at the time to be a short-term solution, but now appears likely to stay in charge for next season.

When asked about his future at the club, he told Sky Sport Italia: “You have to ask the club that.

“I always give the same answers, because it’s what I believe.

“It is a great honour for me to be the Milan coach. It’s a lot of pressure and responsibility too, but I like that.

“I am eternally grateful to Mirabelli and Fassone for giving me this opportunity and I hope it continues.”