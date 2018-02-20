Inzaghi: Tough to lose De Vrij

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi admits it is disappointing that defender Stefan de Vrij will leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Biancocelesti confirmed on Monday that they withdrew their contract offer to renew De Vrij's deal and will now allow the 26-year-old to leave the club when his current contract expires at the end of June.

“We found out the news yesterday. It’s disappointing, because he’s a wonderful player, but he has made another choice. He did very well today and I’m sure he will continue to give 100 per cent, because he’s a professional," Inzaghi told Mediaset Premium.

“The lad is torn and trying to decide on his future. The club made a marvellous proposal, the player is hesitating on a reply, but I urge him to stay calm and give us a big hand for the rest of the season.”

Inzaghi was speaking after Lazio's 2-0 victory over Verona on Monday, which saw Ciro Immobile net a brace for the hosts to claim three Serie A points.

“We knew this was going to be a very important game, but I had faith because the lads worked well. I saw them concentrated in training, but also urged them to stay calm,” he added.

“It wasn’t easy this evening, but once we broke the deadlock, it all seemed easier. We won an important fixture at a difficult time.”