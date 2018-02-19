Bonaventura: Milan are picking up steam

AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura says his club is on the right track after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Sampdoria at San Siro.

Bonaventura swept home Davide Calabria‘s cross in the 13th minute for Milan’s third straight win in all competitions while they are undefeated in seven Serie A matches.

“We are happy, we’re doing well and there’s a great atmosphere within the team,” Bonaventura told Mediaset Premium.

“We must continue like this. It was a good performance this evening, though perhaps we could’ve killed it off earlier. We’re in good shape and the results are coming.

“I’m happy for the goal, but the whole team is moving in sync now. We are a team now with a good mix and you can tell.”

The win takes Milan to seventh in the Serie A standings, level with Samp on 41 points and seven adrift of Inter Milan, who occupy fourth place.

“If we play like this, we can catch Inter in the table, even if we lost a lot of ground early on,” Bonaventura concluded.