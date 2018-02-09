Leiva loving life at Lazio

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is relishing the fresh start he has been given by Serie A side Lazio while enjoying the positive atmosphere at the club.
The 31-year-old concluded his 10-year spell at Liverpool in July last year when he completed his transfer to Le Aquile, and has become an important member of manager Simone Inzaghi's side.
🔵⚪💪🏻🦅 pic.twitter.com/jdew6JgXmz
— Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) February 1, 2018
“Playing for Lazio represents a new opportunity for me,” he told the Serie A TIM website.
“The club opened up the doors to Italy, it means living in a marvellous city like Rome, but above all playing for a club that has a lot of history.
“Our main strength has been teamwork, as everyone who steps on to the field gives 100 per cent and we help each other out. There’s a fantastic atmosphere in the locker room and I think that’s the secret to our success.
“The fans made me feel very welcome and I thank everyone. I think together we will be stronger."
The Brazilian has made 29 appearances for Lazio in all competitions so far this season, scoring one goal and contributing with six assists.