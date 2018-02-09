Leiva loving life at Lazio

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is relishing the fresh start he has been given by Serie A side Lazio while enjoying the positive atmosphere at the club.

The 31-year-old concluded his 10-year spell at Liverpool in July last year when he completed his transfer to Le Aquile, and has become an important member of manager Simone Inzaghi's side.

“Playing for Lazio represents a new opportunity for me,” he told the Serie A TIM website.

“The club opened up the doors to Italy, it means living in a marvellous city like Rome, but above all playing for a club that has a lot of history.

“Our main strength has been teamwork, as everyone who steps on to the field gives 100 per cent and we help each other out. There’s a fantastic atmosphere in the locker room and I think that’s the secret to our success.

“The fans made me feel very welcome and I thank everyone. I think together we will be stronger."

The Brazilian has made 29 appearances for Lazio in all competitions so far this season, scoring one goal and contributing with six assists.