Inzaghi: Lazio lacked energy

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi believes fatigue played a part in his side’s disappointing 2-1 defeat at home against Genoa on Monday night.

The Biancocelesti went down 1-0 in the 55th minute when Goran Pandev put Genoa in front. Marco Parolo levelled matters for the hosts, but Diego Laxalt clinched all three points for the visitors in stoppage time.

A post shared by S.S.Lazio (@official_sslazio) on Feb 5, 2018 at 1:42pm PST

Inzaghi’s side had a chance to pull four points clear of fourth-placed Inter Milan, but now only have a one-point lead, to the disappointment of the Lazio boss.

“We had some difficulties, we faced a Genoa side who played the game they had to do,” Inzaghi told Premium Sport.

“They defended deep and we had to be better. Once we conceded the goal we managed to recover, but then we pushed too far forward looking for the win.

“There’s a bit of regret, maybe also a bit of fatigue, but that’s how it is and we just have to get our heads up and get on with it.

“Games like this can happen, but when they do you have to draw them and not lose them.”