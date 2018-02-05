Sarri proud as Napoli stay top

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri says his team are punching above their weight after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Benevento kept them top of Serie A.

Dries Mertens and Marek Hamsik found the net at Stadio Ciro Vigorito to help the side from Naples retain a one-point lead over Juventus, who beat Sassuolo 7-0.

"I didn’t watch Juventus today, nor any other game, so I have no idea what form they are in," Sarri told Mediaset Premium. "It’s not exactly a surprise that Juventus are a strong side.

"At the moment, Serie A is quite similar to the Bundesliga, where there’s a club that is clearly stronger than the others. We’ve done well to keep the title race open, whereas in Germany that hasn’t happened.

"The surprising thing is that Napoli are up there, not Juventus. This team picked up 60 points in 23 games, an extraordinary tally. Juve are going at more or less the same pace, but they are accustomed to it.

"We cannot feel pressure, because we are going beyond anyone’s expectations. Don’t forget, pre-season you all said it was a fight between Juventus and Milan. We are doing better than I expected, than the club expected, so there is zero pressure."

While Napoli remain top of the standings, Benevento are at the other end, rock-bottom and nine points behind their closest rivals.

"We did all we could against the opponent that causes you the most problems in Serie A," said Benevento manager Roberto De Zerbi.

"We had the chance to take the lead, perhaps we would’ve lost anyway, but in my view we deserved to at least get a goal in both the first and second half.

"I saw a team that wanted to play, had character and I tell my players that against sides that are clearly stronger, you’ll lose anyway by just defending. You’ve got a better chance by attacking and trying to harass them.

"Napoli and Juventus have different characteristics, but both play with a lot of quality. Juve are accustomed to success, Napoli are probably feeling the adrenaline boost of enthusiasm more right now. It’ll be a fight to the end of the Scudetto.

"We are the biggest opponents to ourselves, because we are bottom of the table and everyone else is ahead of us. We must give our all and play with courage to pick up points anywhere we can, even if it’s against Roma, Napoli or Juventus."