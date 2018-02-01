Gattuso: Calhanoglu felt devastated after miss

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu wanted the earth to open up and swallow him after missing a simple chance against Lazio.

The Rossoneri played out a goalless draw with the Partenopei in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday, in a game that saw Calhanoglu squander a great chance.

The Turkey international found himself unmarked in the Lazio box in the last few minutes of the clash, but somehow sent his shot over the bar from close range, and Gattuso admits the 23-year-old did not take the disappointment well.

I should have scored a goal in the 2nd half 🙏🏻 … but nevertheless we're still in the race for the cup final ⚽🏆 Let's do this together in Rome 💪🏼 #HC10 #HereToCreate #WeAreACMilan #ForzaMilan @acmilan pic.twitter.com/6gsGYdrCxR — Hakan Çalhanoğlu (@hakanc10) February 1, 2018

"We have to improve our finishing, although admittedly we didn't create much," head coach Gattuso told Rai Sport.

"Calhanoglu was distraught in the locker room at his miss, as he wanted to score at all costs."

"The first half was played at a very low tempo and we struggled to get going," he continued.

"We did much better after the break. We're happy, as Lazio are an excellent squad and very difficult to face. We knew it was going to be a battle for 95 minutes.

"The important thing was to keep a clean sheet, because our goals in the second leg will be worth double.[Goalkeeper] Gianluigi Donnarumma performed a miracle save, otherwise we'd have gone a goal behind."