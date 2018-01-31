Allegri: Important win for Juventus

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was pleased with his team's 1-0 victory over Atalanta in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri travelled to the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia for the first-leg clash and took the lead after only three minutes as striker Gonzalo Higuain found the back of the hosts' goal.

Juve held on to their fragile lead for the rest of the game and have the advantage heading into the second leg at the Allianz Stadium. The Serie A champions are targeting a fourth consecutive Coppa Italia title.

“It’s an important victory we constructed in the first half, playing good football, moving the ball from one side to the other and stretching Atalanta,” Allegri told Rai Sport.

“In the second half, Atalanta naturally fought back and some fatigue set in, but we held out well. It’s an important result, although nothing is decided until the second leg.

“The lads had a very good 45 minutes. We should’ve done better moving from right to left in the second half, but we got a bit tied up and didn’t develop the moves quite as well as we should’ve.

“Miralem Pjanic has some moments where he tries to pass it through the eye of a needle when that was the moment of the match where we had to spread it wide and try to stretch Atalanta out.”

He added: “We’ve got Sassuolo and Fiorentina, then Tottenham, so let’s take it one game at a time and not get ahead of ourselves. I am glad we honoured the Coppa Italia again this year.”