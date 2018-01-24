Pirlo: Italian football needs to change

Former Italy international Andrea Pirlo believes the nation needs to regroup after last year's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The former Milan and Juventus midfielder helped the Azzurri become world champions in 2006, but they will not be involved at Russia after losing 1-0 to Sweden in the play-off.

"Italian football needs to regenerate, to change," Pirlo told Sky. "It has to be a jolt to start again and become even stronger.

"It'll take time, but right now we need to start from scratch after the failure to qualify for the World Cup."

Pirlo also gave his take on the Champions League, where Juventus face Tottenham and Roma take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 16.

"Juventus are certainly strong, they've shown that in recent years with two out of the last three finals," he added.

"They have a strong team this year, and they have a good chance of getting to the end in this Champions League.

"Roma have been more surprising, they won the group when many assumed they'd go out and now it's right for them to play it as far as they can."