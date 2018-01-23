Marotta: Juventus no closer to signing Can

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta admits the club may well miss out on prying long-time transfer target Emre Can away from Liverpool this month.

The Serie A champions have shown interest in the Germany international over the last few months, but now appear no closer to securing his services.

Can only has six months left on his contract at Anfield and confirmed that he is in talks regarding a new deal, but as things stand he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Marotta told Premium Sport: "The interest is clear. We want to try and bring him to us, but we cannot do it because he currently has a contract with Liverpool. He could renew it and, moreover, there are other teams interested in him.

"We want to try and bring him to Turin. I am stating this with full awareness that he might not arrive, but we need to have important objectives."