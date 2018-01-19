Hamsik won’t leave Napoli

Napoli star Marek Hamsik has made it clear that he is fully committed to the Serie A outfit and won’t consider leaving any time soon.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been at the Partenopei since 2007, when he signed from fellow Italian side Brescia, and reached legend status at the club after beating Diego Maradona’s all-time goalscoring record for Napoli.

“I’ve got no doubts about my future, I’m a Napoli player and I’m not going to leave. Now I’m concentrating on finally bringing the Scudetto to Naples, that’s my main objective,” Hamsik told Slovakian media outlet Pravda.

“We’re at the top, then there’s Juventus and the other teams are nine points or more behind us. Juventus are without doubt our toughest opponent, but I don’t even want to talk about other teams.”

Hamsik was speaking to Pravda after being named Slovakia’s best player of their first 25 years of existence, following their separation from the Czech Republic in 1993.

On the award, he added: “It is a great honor to get this award. I know that the fans could have chosen from a list of really important players, both current and historical players. You play football for the fans and if they appreciate you then that’s the highest honor for a footballer.”