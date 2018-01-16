Suso rules out Milan exit

Milan playmaker Suso insists reports linking him with a return to former club Liverpool is an utter fabrication and disrespectful to the Italian giants.

Since leaving the Reds for the Rossoneri in 2015, the Spaniard has progressed rapidly to become an integral part of their attack.

However, with the Merseysiders seeking a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona last week, rumours have surfaced that manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to activate Suso's £72 million release clause.

But the 24-year-old says it's all just paper talk and a return to Anfield is not on the cards, as he owes the Serie A outfit for his development.

"I recently signed an important renewal," Suso wrote on his Instagram account. 'I think about the pitch and my agent thinks about the transfer market.

"I've read everything: rumours, desires, supposed negotiations and inaccuracies. Let me try to clarify.

"Firstly: I don't care about the release clause, on the pitch counts and in these five months we have to be protagonists. Secondly: a historic and special club like Milan deserves respect, they've focused on me and invested a lot.

"Thirdly: in any case, my desire would count, and only my desire. For now, I only want to stay here, everything else is just chatter."

Suso has scored seven goals and registered nine assists in 27 games for Gennaro Gattuso's side this season.