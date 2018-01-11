Khedira would sign Can for Juventus

Juventus star Sami Khedira insists he would bring Liverpool midfielder Emre Can to the Bianconeri in the off-season if he were the manager.

Can's contract at the Merseyside club is due to expire at the end of the season and Khedira believes it's an easy decision to snap up the 23-year-old on a free transfer should the opportunity arise.

"I know Emre very well," Khedira told Sky Italia.

"First of all Emre is a very good player. He is a young player, he can improve of course, he is powerful and is talented but of course, he has to learn.

"And if there is a possibility that Juventus can sign this player you have to use this chance because I think he is a free agent in the summer period.

"So, if I am a manager, of course, I would try and sign him."

Can has played alongside Khedira for the Germany team, having made his debut in 2015, and has made 17 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season.