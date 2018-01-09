Gattuso likens himself to Conte

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso feels he share similar traits to that of former Italy and now Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

Gattuso, who turns 40 on Tuesday, was promoted from academy coach to the leading coaching role of Milan in late November – after the sacking of Vincenzo Montella.

With four wins in nine games the jury is still out on the former Rossoneri midfielder who won two Champions League titles and two Serie A titles – while amassing 468 appearances for the first-team in 13 seasons at the San Siro.

"I see a bit of myself in Conte," Gattuso told Mediaset. "Even if, obviously, I've still got a long way to go before I reach those levels."

Hey coach, some friends wanted to share their birthday wishes (and suggestions…) with you! 📽

Join them: send Rino yours with #Gattuso40

Mister ci sono alcuni amici che vogliono farti gli auguri (e darti qualche consiglio…)! 📽

Festeggiate Rino insieme a noi: #Gattuso40 pic.twitter.com/LuFXKdaDGt — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 9, 2018

On his birthday, Gattuso admitted for him to become a successful manager, he may need to learn how to remain calmer on the touchline – as his fiery temper may not always yield the desired effects.

"I would like to be a little less fiery, less irritable and calmer," he told ANSA. "It may seem like I'm enjoying myself, but it's a struggle. My wife says I'm crazy and they should lock me up.

"Life as a footballer was much better and I enjoyed it more. I've been doing this new job for five years now and I feel more pressure, more responsibility, particularly when you are on the bench at the San Siro and things are not going well.

"But to be Milan coach at the age of 40 fills me with pride. Now, I really like doing this job — it makes me feel alive, and I want to get better at it. I'm at a great club and six months ago, I would never have imagined having an opportunity like this."