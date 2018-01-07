Gattuso: We didn’t have to suffer

Gennaro Gattuso wants to take a moment to enjoy AC Milan's 1-0 victory over Crotone after "suffering" through the game by having a goal disallowed.

Leonardo Bonucci scored the tie's only goal on 54 minutes, although Gattuso was angered after Franck Kessie had an effort disallowed on the hour mark.

After a being held to a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina at the end of December, Gattuso is doing his best to appreciate a win in their first game of 2018.

He told Milan TV: "We have to enjoy this moment, even if the last 20 minutes of the match were bitter as we risked to ruin everything. This bothers me because the match we played was not the type of game in which you have to suffer until the end.

"After the goal disallowed with the assistance of the VAR, we lost adrenaline.

"Then it wasn’t easy to get it back and continue to play with the same intensity with only one goal in advantage. Nevertheless, I am pleased with the overall positive performance of the team."

He added: "We create a lot but struggle in finishing. Some of the stats I have read are impressive and this is why I continue to demand more from my players.

"We have enormous quality and lots of room for improvement. We can definitely work on our accuracy. With desire and determination, we will improve on everything.

"I am lucky to have such an incredible staff working with me. However, I don’t want to see any contentment at the moment, because our problems are not solved."