Spalletti brushes off Icardi links to Madrid

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti isn’t expecting any January sales, despite striker Mauro Icardi being linked with interest from Real Madrid.

The Argentina international, 24, has scored 17 goals in 19 Serie A appearances this season and is now reportedly being considered as an alternative to Karim Benzema.

Icardi’s links to Madrid come alongside Manchester United’s interest in midfielder Ivan Rakitic and reports that Joao Mario is unhappy with his role in the team.

“We’ll act in perfect harmony with what the needs of Inter are,” Spalletti told Premium Sport. “The players under contract here are our players.

“The Chinese ownership has the results of the team at the heart of things, they’re bringing consistency to the history of Inter because they have the expertise and the will to contribute to improving everything at the club.

“The team and club are strong and those who are responsible for our campaign in the market will know how to benefit from any possible opportunities to improve our squad.

“I’m certainly not waiting for anything from the transfer market. Numerically, if someone then comes in to fill up the squad it’s even better still.”