Gattuso: We have to continue on this path

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso says his side are on the right track following their 1-1 draw away to Fiorentina on Saturday.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored on 74 minutes at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to cancel out Giovanni Simeone's 71st-minute goal.

🇹🇷🔟⚽️❤️⚫️ #FiorentinaMilan #weareacmilan A post shared by AC Milan (@acmilan) on Dec 30, 2017 at 5:15am PST

The result left Milan in 11th place with 25 points, and Gattuso with a record of two draws, three wins and three losses in all competitions since taking over from Vincenzo Montella.

After the weekend's game, Gattuso said: "Probably it looked like we thought too much of our opponents, but we had to do so since we were really fatigued.

"It's the first time we manage to bounce back from a trailing situation, we also had the feeling we could win it in the end. We have to continue on this path.

"It's all about the work done, the time spent together during the week, the desire to help each other. It's the attitude that matters: the team made the difference today, we need to put onto the pitch everything we try (in training) and all we have.

"I want to wish a happy new year to everyone. Forza Milan, always!"

Gianluigi Donnarumma, meanwhile, reached his first 100 appearances for Milan, and after the match, the goalkeeper said: "I m proud to have reached the 100 appearances in the Red and Black.

"I want to thank everyone: the people at Milanello, the staff and my team-mates".