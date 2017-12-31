Allegri hails important victory

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said his side's 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday was crucial in the fight for the Serie A title.

Blaise Matuidi opened the scoring at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on six minutes before a 59th-minute equaliser from Martin Caceres.

Paulo Dybala (72, 77) then scored two in quick succession to secure the win as Juve moved onto 47 points, just one point behind league leaders Napoli.

After the game, Allegri told his club's official website: "It was important to increase the gap on those behind us and remain close to Napoli.

“Playing away from home five times in seven, which is what has happened to us, is not easy. This is why it was a decisive moment in our season. Tonight it was important to increase the gap on those behind us and remain close to Napoli, who are doing extraordinarily well.”

He added his delight for Dybala, who he feels could soon be one of the best players in the world.

"I’m pleased for Dybala. It’s important he scored again and after getting his goal he actually played better – his set pieces improved as well. The mental side is crucial and he's relaxed.

“He has a path to follow and he needs to focus purely on improving day by day. His objective must be to become the best player in the world along with Neymar within the next three years."