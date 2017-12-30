Hamsik received tribute from Maradona

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has revealed that Diego Maradona gave him a gift after breaking the Argentine icon's long-standing goal record for the club.

Maradona scored 115 goals for the Azzurri during a glittering seven-year spell from 1984 to 1991, winning two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Cup.

But Hamsik surpassed that tally last week in the 3-2 win over Sampdoria to move one ahead of the 1986 World Cup winner in the scoring charts for the Naples outfit.

The 30-year-old midfielder went on to bag his 117th goal on Friday which secured a 1-0 win for Maurizio Sarri at Crotone as they maintained the four-point gap to Juventus at the top of the table.

Speaking before the encounter at Stadio Ezio Scida, Hamsik told Sky Sport Italia: "Surpassing Maradona's record was an achievement, but now what counts more is to win the game and get all three points for the team.

"Maradona gave me a gift. I can't tell you what it was!"