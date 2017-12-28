Spalletti: Inter have fizzled out

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti admits that his side are in a slump following Wednesday’s 1-0 extra time loss to AC Milan in the Coppa Italia.

Patrick Cutrone struck in the 104th minute at San Siro to hand Inter their third defeat in as many matches, a situation in stark contrast to their unbeaten start to the campaign.

"We've lost a bit of confidence, we do things with less conviction in our quality," Spalletti told Rai Sport.

"When chances come along and you don't take them, that's just a fact. We must give the right importance that they deserve. Then when you concede something, you let in a goal.

"On a psychological level, we must turn a corner, realise that we ought to do more. The players are involved, then when you can't even convince them using facts that the situation is like this, you must find a way to make them understand.

"In physical terms, they are fine, the quality is there, but if you expect someone to resolve your problems, then it all becomes difficult. We must resolve things ourselves, as if you wait for someone to do it for you, then you're in trouble.

"I think this side has the potential to beat any opponent, but must realise its capabilities and use them every time.

"In some moments we are not complete and don't give the best individual performances, so if a few of those are lacking, it becomes difficult for the whole team."