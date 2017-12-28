Gattuso’s Milan revel in Coppa win

AC Milan are through to the Coppa Italia semi-finals after a morale-boosting 1-0 extra-time win over Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Patrick Cutrone found the net in the 104th minute at San Siro, much to the delight of manager Gennaro Gattuso, with the Rossoneri 11th in Serie A after losing their last two league matches.

"Perhaps I am the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win, even playing in the garden with my son," Gattuso told Rai Sport.

"I want my lads to prove that what I saw tonight was not a fluke, then we'll take it one game at a time.

"We were coming off a negative period, so this game was fundamental. I knew from day one what I was going into with the Milan job. It's a big club that won for many years and changed a lot of players recently.

"We are struggling, but this side has quality and was at times missing that bile. We showed tonight that we can battle it out and then the quality emerges."

It was a big night for young Cutrone, 19, who tucked away a pinpoint pass from Suso for his ninth goal of the season in all competitions.

"I think we needed this victory for morale," Cutrone told Rai Sport. "The derby can never be described as a normal game.

"To think that yesterday I was in the Primavera youth team and I celebrated like that after scoring in the derby, to score in front of this crowd is just incredible.

"Now we relish this victory and passage to the next round, then tomorrow we'll start preparing for Fiorentina [on Saturday]."