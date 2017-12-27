Capello: Bonucci is not a good defender

Former AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has criticised centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, claiming that he is not capable of defending properly.

Bonucci made a shock €42million move from Serie A champions Juventus to the Rossoneri in the off-season, but has struggled to adjust to his new team and Capello believes it's because he lacks fundamental defensive skills.

Milan conceded five goal in their last two games, losing 3-0 to Hellas Verona and 2-0 to Atalanta, with Bonucci deployed in a centre-back partnership with Alessio Romagnoli against Verona and Mateo Musacchio against Atalanta.

During his time at the Bianconeri, Bonucci played in a back three which allowed him more freedom as a ball-playing centre-back while also reducing his defensive responsibilities.

"He's the best Italian defender when he has the ball at his feet. He's among the top three in the world," Capello told Sky Sport Italia.

"But he can't defend. He has big problems. It was ideal for him at Juventus, where he was free. It's perfect for him to play in a three [in defence]. Playing in a four is hard."