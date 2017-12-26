Buffon: At 80 I will still be happy to play

Juventus talisman Gianluigi Buffon claims he will always be available to represent his club and country, no matter how old he is.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper has been at the Bianconeri since 2001 and has made 638 appearances for the club across all competitions, keeping 300 clean sheets.

Buffon's current contract at the Serie A champions is due to expire at the end of the season, which has prompted questions from the media regarding his potential retirement.

"I just don't know how to answer these (retirement) questions," said the Italian, according to Goal.

"Will I stop? Will I not stop? I feel like a soldier in the service of my club and my country. The big picture was always more important to me than my own. That's how I see my work.

"I am very likely to stop, but I am still available for Juventus and the national team.

"Even at 80, if suddenly no goalkeeper would be there, they should call me — I would train briefly and then jump in."