Gattuso: Milan problems ‘psychological’

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso has no intention of quitting his post after a slow start, insisting the club's problems go far deeper than him.

The 39-year-old has overseen four Serie A matches since replacing Vincenzo Montella at the helm in the final week of November, although the Rossoneri continue to struggle.

Milan twice squandered the lead to draw 2-2 with Benevento in his first match in charge, before Gattuso picked up his maiden win the following weekend as his side beat Bologna 2-1.

But back-to-back defeats against Verona (3-0) and Atalanta (2-0) followed, which saw the big-spending Italian giants drop to 11th place in the table, 21 points off the pace in the title race at the halfway stage of the season.

The former Italy international feels their predicament is "psychological" more than anything else due to the team's rich history weighing heavily on the current crop of players.

"Many things didn't work, though at the start we had the right approach. Once we went behind, it turned into an uphill struggle," Gattuso told Mediaset Premium in reference to the La Dea loss on Saturday.

"It's a complicated situation, the fans are protesting and we can't think of continuing the season like this. But I don't see people holding back or not trying to give their best. I see people who give their all, but evidently, we are fragile.

"Today I am the Milan coach, but I am the least of our problems. It's not just about fitness levels, but there is also the psychological component. When what we are doing is not enough, we must become a team and to do that we need to make fewer mistakes.

"If I thought that I was the problem, then I would resign immediately. If I thought the players weren't behind me, I'd resign. But that's not it.

"We lack determination, hunger and grit. I also think we should stop making comparisons with the past. There were different players and a different club. We have to focus on the present, a present full of difficulties which we must all find a way out of together.

"When I say we are not a team, I mean it and I can see it. When we run into difficult moments, we cannot react. It's simply a fact. It's not the fault of individual players."