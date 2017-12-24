Allegri proud of resilient Juve

Massimiliano Allegri hailed a "top performance" from his side as Juventus edged Roma 1-0 on Saturday.

Mehdi Benatia scored the game's only goal at the Allianz Stadium on 18 minutes.

Both teams had good opportunities to score but ultimately it was a tight contest with no further goals.

After the match, the Bianconeri boss told his club's official website: "We weren’t able to put it to bed, partly because we created problems for ourselves and partly because Roma are a good side with technically gifted players."

Allegri's charges have been kept busy recently, playing three games in quick succession, beating Bologna in the league before seeing off Genoa in the Coppa Italia – ahead of facing Roma.

"You have to hand it to the lads – they produced a top performance tonight and showed a real willingness to work hard and end this run of three head-to-head games on a high," he added.

"There was a misunderstanding between the centre-backs at the end and when [Alessandro] Florenzi hit the bar. We gave Roma encouragement when the match looked pretty comfortable, but a 1-0 win is fine and gives us a morale boost."

Allegri concluded: "We are Juventus and we live for these games, but it’s vital that we maintain the same level of focus in other games because they’re all just as important.

"Roma are a solid side and they have a game in hand, so this win is particularly important. Napoli are perhaps a little bit ahead of the rest, but Inter are still there and so are Lazio."