Totti regrets not winning more for Roma

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti admits he regrets not winning more trophies during his 25-year senior spell at the Italian Serie A side.

Totti, 41, retired from professional football last season having represented only one club for his entire career but walked away with memories of only one Scudetto, two Coppa Italia’s and a Supercoppa Italiana.

While the 2006 World Cup crown might be the pinnacle honour for any footballer, Totti looks back with a slight disappointment he couldn’t achieve more with his beloved Giallorossi.

“I think I showed love by staying at this team for my whole career, wearing just one shirt,” Totti told Sportmediaset. “It was always my dream and I managed to achieve it.

“I wanted to give something more than I could, the only regret is that I didn’t win much,” he added. “But what I have won is enough, it’s important and I am proud of it.”