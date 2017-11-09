Vigorito: Benevento cursed by witches

Benevento president Oreste Vigorito admits to being the superstitious type after pinning the blame for their Serie A struggles squarely on witchcraft.

The Campania outfit won their first-ever promotion to the top flight via the Serie B play-offs last season, but their debut has been one to forget thus far.

Marco Baroni was sacked as head coach after his side lost their opening nine league games of the campaign, while his successor, Roberto De Zerbi, hasn’t managed to stop the rot.

With his club rooted to the foot of the table after 12 straight defeats, Vigorito believes that supernatural elements are at work.

“There’s so much praise from everywhere, but always without points,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The blame lies with the malignant influences which have always been associated with this city… witches. Yes, it’s true. I’m superstitious.”

The ‘witches of Benevento’ date back hundreds of years, with the city believed to have been the gathering place for those practicing the arts in Italy.

Even the club has bought into the legend, with an image of a witch flying on a broomstick displayed on their badge.