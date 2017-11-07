Ballardini returns to Genoa

Genoa C.F.C. have installed Davide Ballardini as their head coach for the third time after dispensing with Ivan Juric.

With I Rossoblu struggling at the wrong end of the Serie A table with just one win from their opening 12 games this season, the decision was taken to sack Juric.

Il Genoa Cfc comunica di aver affidato la conduzione tecnica della 1ª squadra all’allenatore Davide #Ballardini ➡️ https://t.co/7so55b4txA pic.twitter.com/qvKgDogDj2 — Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) November 6, 2017

It was the 42-year-old Croatian boss' second spell at the club after he was reinstated in April, having been sacked in February.

But he must now make way for Ballardini, who first coached Genoa in 2010/11, before coming back in 2013 and saving the club from relegation.

Juric was dismissed after Sunday's 2-0 loss to rivals Sampdoria, while Ballardini's first game in charge comes at Crotone on November 19.

A statement from the club read: "The Genoa Cricket and Football Club announced that it had entrusted the technical leadership of the first team to the coach Davide Ballardini, already operating earlier in the 2010/11 season and in 2013."