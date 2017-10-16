Spalletti hails derby winner Icardi

Mauro Icardi scored a hat trick in Sunday’s derby as Inter Milan triumphed over AC Milan at San Siro, much to the delight of his manager, Luciano Spalletti.

The Argentinian striker showcased his instinctive finishing to help Inter to a thrilling 3-2 win that takes them up to second place in the Serie A standings.

"Mauro was grandiose today. Grandiose," Spalletti said on Mediaset Premium. "Icardi is a complete striker and, for his age, shoulders so much responsibility.

"Despite all the responsibility poured on his shoulders, he has the humility to listen to advice and works hard dropping back to win the ball."

All three of Icardi’s goals, the last of which was a 90th-minute penalty, were needed after a great strike from Suso and an own-goal from goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

"At times in the second half we were pushed too deep and forced back, whereas in the first half we kept the ball down and tried to pass through the centre with the diamond midfield," Spalletti added.

"Winning these games gives you enthusiasm but, if you analyse it carefully, we were very professional to understand the right moments of the match. We had the right determination for the derby.

Next weekend will see Inter come up against league leaders Napoli away at San Paolo.