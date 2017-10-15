De Vrij keen on Lazio renewal

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij has revealed he is hopeful that contract talks with the Serie A club will have a positive outcome, amid interest from Liverpool.

De Vrij is the latest Netherlands international to be linked with a move to Anfield, after compatriot Virgil van Dijk was a target for the Reds during the last transfer window.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been a regular for Simone Inzaghi’s side in the early stages of the new campaign, starting seven of their eight league games.

With De Vrij having entered the final year of his contract at Stadio Olimpico, the Eagles are working towards securing his future – something the Dutchman would welcome.

CHE SQUADRA⚪️🔵 #juventusLAZIO #1-2 A post shared by Stefan de Vrij (@stefandevrij) on Oct 14, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

“I’m very happy to be here, we are talking to the club now and I hope to find an agreement,” he said after his team’s surprise 2-0 win over defending champions Juventus in Turin on Saturday.

“You never know what will happen, but my intention is to grow, improve and make the best decision for my career.”