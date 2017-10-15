Allegri fears too many dropped points

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is already fearing for his side’s ability to defend their title following their 2-1 defeat to Lazio on Saturday.

The current Serie A champions suffered the shock defeat with Ciro Immobile the hero for I Biancocelesti with his 54th minute winning penalty after first cancelling out Douglas Costa’s 23rd minute opener with a goal on 47 minutes.

Paulo Dybala should have secured a point with a 97th-minute penalty that was saved by Thomas Strakosha.

The result ended Juve’s 57-match unbeaten run at home in all competitions to see Lazio move level with the Serie A champions on 19 points, in third place.

Napoli top the standings with 24 points, ahead of Internazionale, Lazio and Juventus – all on 19.

After the match, a disappointed Allegri said he saw cracks appearing in his side earlier in the season already as they saw their home record of 42 unbeaten league games come to an end.

Without the hard work, there is no glory. #ForzaJuve A post shared by Juventus Football Club (@juventus) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

He told Mediaset Premium: “We had the warning signs against Torino, Sassuolo and Atalanta. We have these drops in concentration and pay a heavy price for them.

“Between Bergamo and today we have dropped five points and haven’t realised yet that to win the Scudetto you must fight every single day.

“It’s a hard slog. Some were a little tired, others carrying knocks, but these are not excuses, as we dropped five points.”

He added: “Now we’ve got an important game on Wednesday against Sporting in the Champions League and we have to win.

“We ran into a very well-organised Lazio side that is dangerous on the counter. I was just disappointed we lost the ball too easily. We were too soft in the tackle, otherwise Lazio never really got into our half in the first period.

“Those are the moments that decide a match. If you drop a point here and a point there, in the end you’re not going to win the Scudetto.”