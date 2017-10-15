Juventus lose home record after incredible Higuain miss

A second-half brace from Ciro Immobile second-half condemned Serie A champions Juventus to a first home defeat in more than two years as Lazio came away 2-1 winners on Saturday.

The defeat was more remarkable though for an incredible incident that saw a Gonzalo Higuain effort hit the bar from just two yards.

With Juventus leading 1-0, Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha mis-controlled a back pass as Higuain closed him down. The 29-year-old then stuck out a foot and deflected the clearance with his foot.

Incredibly, the ball then bounced up onto the bar and down back into the keeper’s hands.

As if to prove it wasn’t Argentina striker Paulo Dybala also missed a late penalty as Juve lost a first home match since August 2015, ending a run of 38 wins and three draws for the Turin side.

Juventus had taken the lead on 23 minutes through Douglas Costa, before Immobile’s crucial intervention.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri said that his team had failed to heed the warnings from previous games.

“We had the warning signs against Torino, Sassuolo and Atalanta. We have these drops in concentration and pay a heavy price for them,” said Allegri.

“Between Bergamo (Atalanta) and today we have dropped five points and haven’t realised yet that to win the Scudetto you must fight every single day.

“Now we’ve got an important game on Wednesday against Sporting in the Champions League and we have to win.”

The loss saw Napoli stretch their lead at the top of the table to five points after Lorenzo Insigne’s early goal gave the southerners a 1-0 win over Roma.