Seedorf: Milan will return to the top in time

Former Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf believes the club will return to their former glory but require more time to re-establish themselves.

A Chinese consortium led by Yonghong Li took over ownership of the Rossoneri from Silvio Berlusconi earlier this year, and they subsequently spent big to bring in fresh talent.

Milan haven’t hit the ground running with their new-look squad, winning four and losing against Lazio, Sampdoria, and Roma in their first seven Serie A outings.

However, Seedorf is confident the Italian giants will recapture the achievements of the past once the team gels under the guidance of Vincenzo Montella.

“You can’t always win, but you can be a winning team. Even when you lose you can be, it’s about how you deal with the games and how competitive you are,” the Dutch icon told Milan TV.

“You can’t be cowed by difficulties, instead they have to give you more courage. That’s what I mean when I say Milan are winning.

“I think the new owners and directors have clear ideas. They’ve built a team, now they have to work with dedication and strength to re-launch a competitive Milan at the highest levels in Italy and Europe.

“These things take time, although in modern football there’s always less of that. Milan’s DNA can’t just disappear overnight, and hopefully the fans can experience certain emotions again.

“I don’t mean just winning. I know the Milan fans, these fans want to dream and hopefully they can get back to doing that soon.”