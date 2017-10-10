De Laurentiis wouldn’t swap Sarri for Guardiola

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is very pleased with his manager, Maurizio Sarri, and says he wouldn’t change his current setup for anyone.

The Partenopei are top of the Serie A standings after winning their first seven matches of the season, and the Italian movie mogul says he wouldn’t even replace the Naples-born coach with Manchester City’s hotshot tactician Pep Guardiola.

"I would never exchange Sarri for Guardiola, even if they were to earn the same salary," De Laurentiis said, via Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

"Sarri is a serious professional who studies his players for months before letting them on the field, which is why I didn't want to revolutionise the squad this summer.

"Sarri is a great coach who came from the lower leagues and with Napoli, his ascent has been exponential. He is a young mature coach, because, despite his age, he accepts innovation.

"He studies football and puts into practice what he learns. Our coach is a gentleman and a very sweet man, so doesn't want to get into fights – unlike me."

Napoli have been one of Italy’s best sides over recent seasons without managing to really challenge Juventus for the title, leading De Laurentiis to tell Tuttomercato that they "don’t want to wake the sleeping dog".

"We want them to think that we’re not going to tease them," he said of second-placed Juve, two points behind. "We just want to put the blinkers on and try to stretch the gap.

"We want to be first at the end of March, right now it doesn’t mean anything. The league has been revolutionised though, and it’s more entertaining now."