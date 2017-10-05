Inter break silence on Ozil speculation

Inter Milan owner Erick Thohir has cooled speculation about Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil joining the Serie A club in the January transfer window.

The Germany international is said to be keen to leave the Gunners and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, they are open to negotiations in the new year.

Inter and Manchester United have been mooted as the front-runners for Ozil’s signature, but Thohir is unsure whether the midfielder himself is prepared to leave in January.

“I am not sure if Ozil will leave Arsenal in January but it is clear that Luciano Spalletti knows which players are needed to improve the performances of the squad,” he told Indonesian media outlet Bolalob.

“We are looking into how to reinforce the squad and we are still looking into which players we wish to sign. We have a lot of good scouts everywhere.”