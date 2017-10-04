Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time

Former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro believes that AC Milan and Inter Milan need more time to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title.

Both clubs have renewed financial clout thanks to new owners from China but the current Tianjin Quanjian manager, who played for Napoli, Inter, Juventus, and Real Madrid, says they also need more time.

"They have financial resources and they will always be fighting for the biggest objectives," Cannavaro told Premium Sport.

"But it will need time in order for them to organise themselves. Napoli, for example, have arrived at their level after 10-12 years."

The Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri will meet for the Milan derby at San Siro on October 15th, after the current international break.