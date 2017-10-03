Atalanta’s Cristante called-up for injury-hit Italy

Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante has been handed his first foray into the Italy national team due to a string of injuries ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Macedonia.

The Azzurri will be without Daniele De Rossi, Marco Verratti, and Lorenzo Pellegrini for Friday's match in Turin, and have turned to the 22-year-old currently on loan from Benfica.

"I am very happy with my first call-up for the senior Italy squad," Cristante told Mediaset Premium. "I had gone rather off the radar, so I’m extremely pleased now.

"I rushed here and I’ll relish every minute. I come to the Nazionale with great hunger and fresh legs, now it’s up to me to do well."

Italy will also be without Torino striker Andrea Bellotti, who will be replaced by Inter Milan’s Roberto Gagliardini, as they seek the single point they look to book their place at Russia 2018.

The Azzurri need just one point from their final matches to guarantee second place in Group G, which will allow them to qualify via a two-legged play-off.