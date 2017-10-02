Milan not losing faith in Montella

AC Milan have had to confirm their commitment to manager Vincenzo Montella after Sunday saw them beaten 2-0 by Roma.

Club director Massimiliano Mirabelli once again had to deny that they were getting back together with their ex, Carlo Ancelotti, who recently lost his job at Bayern Munich.

"We are only seven rounds in, we have a new team, so no coach has a magic wand," Mirabelli told Sky Sport Italia.

"You can't get certain results straight away. We have a group of players who need to become a team, so as far as we are concerned, Montella is working well. We just have to hope that work brings important results.

"We must try not to look at the table. Roma have a well-drilled unit who have been playing together for years. It's not easy to face them and do as well as Milan did. We see positives in this defeat too."