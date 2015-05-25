Inzaghi wants Van Ginkel stay

The 22-year-old impressed in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Torino but has been limited by injuries for much of the campaign, and Inzaghi believes he can make a huge difference if he gets the chance to return.

“Unfortunately he is not our player,” Inzaghi told Milan’s official website. “But he has grown a lot.

“He has played seven or eight games in a row and we are starting to see a great player. He does really well in training.

“Chelsea have great midfielders and he is in need of playing.

“My will would be if possible to keep him because he can give us a big hand.”

Ankle injuries have limited the Holland international to just 16 appearances all season, but he has started their last 11 Serie A matches after returning to action in March.

Van Ginkel joined Chelsea from Vitesse Arnhem in July 2013, but has made just four appearances for the Blues. He remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2018.