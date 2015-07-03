Juve: We can’t do without Pogba

Juve’s general director Giuseppe Marotta has shrugged off the significance of a meeting with Barcelona about the 22-year-old, who has reportedly been a target for Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris St Germain this summer.

The France midfielder is under contract at the Serie A club until June 2019.

He helped Juventus win a domestic double – the Scudetto and Coppa Italia – and also reach the Champions League final in the 2014-15 campaign.

Juve executives, including Marotta, met with their Barcelona counterparts in Italy this week to reportedly discuss Pogba’s future move to the Catalan giants.

It has been widely reported that Pogba will join Barcelona next summer on an 80million euros transfer fee.

Barca cannot field any new players until January 2016 due to a transfer ban imposed by FIFA for breaching rules on the transfer of under-age players.

“The meeting with Barcelona’s executives was only institutional,” Marotta said. “Pogba is an important element for us and we don’t want to do without him.”